Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.75) to GBX 460 ($5.97) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.79) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of HTG stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 306.50 ($3.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,188,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,173. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 465.37 ($6.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 402.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 401.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £485.34 million, a PE ratio of 510.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

