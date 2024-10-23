Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.75) to GBX 460 ($5.97) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.08% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.79) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
