Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $222.98. The company has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

