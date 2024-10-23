holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.84 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. holoride has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $16,898.83 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.06 or 0.03896486 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00040685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001995 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0032406 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,890.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

