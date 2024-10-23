Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.930-7.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.670 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.42.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $238.02 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $146.36 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.