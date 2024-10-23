Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00005756 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $138.53 million and approximately $12,695.56 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/."

