HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.0068 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $26.07 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

