Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 5079497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

