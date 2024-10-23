Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Lessened by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444,478 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up about 9.3% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HR. Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

