Head-To-Head Review: Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) versus Its Rivals

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) is one of 35 public companies in the "Diagnostic substances" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -456.55% -21.40% -14.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 855 801 1339 23 2.18

Valuation and Earnings

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 42.98%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -5.03 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $625.67 million $7.82 million -37.91

Oruka Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oruka Therapeutics

