Head to Head Review: China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) vs. Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Yongda Automobiles Services and Driven Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yongda Automobiles Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands $2.32 billion 1.01 -$744.96 million ($4.66) -3.08

China Yongda Automobiles Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Driven Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

77.1% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Yongda Automobiles Services and Driven Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yongda Automobiles Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Driven Brands 0 4 6 1 2.73

Driven Brands has a consensus target price of $16.95, suggesting a potential upside of 18.28%. Given Driven Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than China Yongda Automobiles Services.

Profitability

This table compares China Yongda Automobiles Services and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yongda Automobiles Services N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands -33.56% 15.12% 2.34%

Summary

Driven Brands beats China Yongda Automobiles Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers after-sales, automobile operating lease, repair and maintenance, and automobile extended products and services, as well as distributes automobile insurance and financial products. The company also provides pre-owned vehicles and automobile rental services, as well as offers services primarily through its 4S dealerships, including sales, spare parts, service, and survey. China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D’Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

