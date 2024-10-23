H&E Equipment Services (HEES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

