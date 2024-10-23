Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 1245989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The firm has a market cap of £5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.09.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

