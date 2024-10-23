Hasbro (HAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

