Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,186 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,901 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FI. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.04.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.78. The company had a trading volume of 298,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $201.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

