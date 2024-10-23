Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $10.42 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in S&P Global by 54.4% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 72,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $512.34. 38,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

