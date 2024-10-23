Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Elevance Health by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after buying an additional 523,910 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $203,389,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $173,753,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,641,000 after purchasing an additional 190,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Argus downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $485.00 target price on Elevance Health in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.50. 106,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.98 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.44 and its 200 day moving average is $526.65. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.