Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HANGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HAN opened at GBX 235.45 ($3.06) on Wednesday. Hansa Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.94 ($3.21). The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.18 million, a P/E ratio of 307.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.15.

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

