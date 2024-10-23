Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

HAL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,931. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.