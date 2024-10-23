Guidance Capital Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Guidance Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 976,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,031,000.

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,849. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

