Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 212 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in InterDigital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,092,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 51,337.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 743,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,635,000 after purchasing an additional 741,820 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter worth $27,762,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,681.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $716,218. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ IDCC traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $150.79. 56,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $157.50.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

