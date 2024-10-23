Guidance Capital Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.01. 684,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

