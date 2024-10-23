Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 4,466 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,996.9% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,060,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. 773,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.