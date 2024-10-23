Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $259.89 and last traded at $259.89. Approximately 3,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 42,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.95. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. The firm had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth $249,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth about $335,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.