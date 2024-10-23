Grin (GRIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,160.76

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $7,160.76 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,534.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.11 or 0.00526206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00104129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.41 or 0.00235081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00028184 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00027089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00070790 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

