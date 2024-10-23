Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned about 1.73% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $35,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 64,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 857.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 452,039 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

