Greenleaf Trust Has $23.12 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $1,686,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,528,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,690,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $12,010,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.