Greenleaf Trust Has $13.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Tesla by 19.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 117,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7,111.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $217.48. 6,600,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,459,523. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $693.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.63.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

