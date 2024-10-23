Greenleaf Trust Buys 342 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.73. 165,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,066. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.