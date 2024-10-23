Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

