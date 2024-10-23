Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.200-12.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.200-13.900 EPS.
Shares of GL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.
In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
