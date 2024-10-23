Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.200-12.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.200-13.900 EPS.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

