Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.34, but opened at $40.46. Global X Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 311,227 shares traded.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

