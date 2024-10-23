Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 129.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $30,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

