Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $159.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

