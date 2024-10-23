Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,756,000 after purchasing an additional 47,915 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,049,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $305.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $310.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.18.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

