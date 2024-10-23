Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.76 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32.

Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

