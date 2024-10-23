Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 39,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 6,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

