Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 82.9% annually over the last three years.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDO opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Short Sellers Eye Palantir: Should You Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.