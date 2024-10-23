Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LANDM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 2,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.
About Gladstone Land
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.