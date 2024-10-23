Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANDM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 2,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

