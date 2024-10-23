Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 751.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,305 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 311,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

