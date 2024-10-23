Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$56.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00. In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Michener Chandlee acquired 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.85 per share, with a total value of C$48,856.60. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,471. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at C$64.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.57. The stock has a market cap of C$10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$37.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

