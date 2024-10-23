Gigachad 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.88 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Gigachad has a total market cap of $555.82 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gigachad token can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gigachad has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.00244351 BTC.

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.06581119 USD and is up 12.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,334,739.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

