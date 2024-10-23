GICTrade (GICT) One Day Volume Reaches $17,251.18

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001365 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $90.08 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90744371 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

