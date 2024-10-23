Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.02. 13,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Geodrill Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.