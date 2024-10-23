Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 105095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of C$94.98 million during the quarter.

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

