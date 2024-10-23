General Motors (NYSE:GM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.50 EPS.
General Motors Stock Down 0.8 %
GM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.29. 4,598,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,122,982. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.
General Motors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.
About General Motors
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
