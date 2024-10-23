General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.35 EPS.

General Electric Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.58 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.53.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

