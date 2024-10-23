General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.35 EPS.
General Electric Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.58 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.
