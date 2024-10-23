Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 20374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Geely Automobile to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GELYY

Geely Automobile Trading Up 5.1 %

Geely Automobile Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.