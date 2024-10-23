GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54, Yahoo Finance reports. GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.50-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.500-7.700 EPS.

GATX Trading Down 1.9 %

GATX traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.24. 44,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,427. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. GATX has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Separately, Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other GATX news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State acquired 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

