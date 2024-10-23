GAM Holding AG Takes $1.52 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.21.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

SPOT opened at $387.63 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

