GAM Holding AG Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,657 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 974.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 374,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 339,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,882.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after purchasing an additional 326,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after purchasing an additional 325,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $231.52 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.